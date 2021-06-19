Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Survey

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Streamline Health Solutions -48.19% -29.39% -21.01%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.87%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 63.36 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -35.98 Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.69 $300,000.00 N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

