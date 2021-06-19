Morgan Stanley Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE:XEC opened at $64.67 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

