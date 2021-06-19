Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3,404.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

