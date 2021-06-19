Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of First Community Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

FCBC opened at $29.35 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

