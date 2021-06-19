Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,216 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

