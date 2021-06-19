Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

