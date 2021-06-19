Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,643 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

