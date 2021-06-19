New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.97 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

