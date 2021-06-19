Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

