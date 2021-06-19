Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 815 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.70. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.