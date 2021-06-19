Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

