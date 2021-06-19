Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

