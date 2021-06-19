Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 366 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

