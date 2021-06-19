Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,136 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HEXO were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HEXO stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

