TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 116.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

