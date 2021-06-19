Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,320 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 209,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.11 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.