FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.48

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 18296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

