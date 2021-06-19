Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.