Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
