Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

YATRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

YATRY stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10. Yamato has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

