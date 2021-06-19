Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

