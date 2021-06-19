Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $1,025,600.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

