Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Down 5.1%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 3,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 384,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.