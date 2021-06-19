Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Grows By 25.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

