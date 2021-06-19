Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unique Fabricating during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.66. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

