GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

GBL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 28.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.