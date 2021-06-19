Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 15,706 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of MEDP opened at $177.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

