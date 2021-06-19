Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $180.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 146,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 257,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

