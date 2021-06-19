Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $105,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

