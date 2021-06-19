Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.