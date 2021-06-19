BlackRock Inc. Has $108.44 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cooper-Standard worth $108,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $488.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

