Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 6.5%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.73. 26,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 930,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Truist cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

