U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 16,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,261,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

