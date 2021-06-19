Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $740,152.50 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $231.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.08. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

