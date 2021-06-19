Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

