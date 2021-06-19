Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.12.

NYSE TRGP opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

