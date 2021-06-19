TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

TNET stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $5,468,724. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

