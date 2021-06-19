ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

