Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. Vonage posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $14.67 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

