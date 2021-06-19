Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $172,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.55 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $83.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

