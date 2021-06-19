804 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $248.38 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $170.20 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.36.

