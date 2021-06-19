Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $194,000 Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNUS. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 186,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 14,702.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

