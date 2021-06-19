Head-To-Head Review: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 340.00%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 274.84%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -348.18% -189.49% -67.67% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -90.61% -62.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 5.10 -$18.24 million N/A N/A Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 77.48 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.05

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.