Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.62 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.