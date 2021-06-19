Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.62 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.