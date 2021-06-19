DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.10, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $167,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 215.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

