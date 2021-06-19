ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.