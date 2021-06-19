UBS Group Initiates Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.21.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $318.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

