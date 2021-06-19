Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

