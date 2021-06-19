Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $923.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

