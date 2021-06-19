Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 446,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

