Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.28 Million in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,384,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

